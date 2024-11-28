Tribal Football
Most Read
Hiddink: Ten Hag was wrong with staff hires at Man Utd
Chelsea go for son of a gun Eboue
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti admits: Liverpool deserved win; Mbappe struggling
Man Utd interested in four strikers including Osimhen and Marmoush this January

Newcastle join Chelsea, Arsenal and Man City in race to sign Marmoush

Ansser Sadiq
Newcastle join Chelsea, Arsenal and Man City in race to sign Marmoush
Newcastle join Chelsea, Arsenal and Man City in race to sign Marmoush Action Plus
Bundesliga sensation Omar Marmoush is the subject of transfer interest from Newcastle United.

The Magpies have become the latest European team to run the rule over the Egyptian forward.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Marmoush is also being linked to Premier League giants Liverpool, possibly as a replacement for countryman Mohamed Salah.

Per Chronicle Live, Newcastle is joined by Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City in wanting to sign Marmoush.

The 25-year-old is being scouted heavily by English clubs, as they try to see if he is the real deal.

His club Eintracht Frankfurt has priced Marmoush at around £50M, given he has scored 14 goals and has 10 assists so far this term.

 

<i>- Get breaking football news faster with the <b>new Tribal Football app!</b> Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: <a href=https://apps.apple.com/cz/app/tribal-football-football-news/id6670428837?l=cs target=new>App Store</a>, <a href=https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=eu.livesport.tribalfootball&pli=1 target=new>Google Play</a></i>

Mentions
BundesligaMarmoush OmarNewcastle UtdArsenalChelseaManchester CityLiverpoolPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
FAYC Third Round Draw: Man City open defence against Palace
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd ask for Quenda; Liverpool 2 options for Van Dijk successor; Real Madrid Xabi contact
Carsley names young defensive pair in squad for first England calls