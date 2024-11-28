Newcastle join Chelsea, Arsenal and Man City in race to sign Marmoush

Bundesliga sensation Omar Marmoush is the subject of transfer interest from Newcastle United.

The Magpies have become the latest European team to run the rule over the Egyptian forward.

Marmoush is also being linked to Premier League giants Liverpool, possibly as a replacement for countryman Mohamed Salah.

Per Chronicle Live, Newcastle is joined by Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City in wanting to sign Marmoush.

The 25-year-old is being scouted heavily by English clubs, as they try to see if he is the real deal.

His club Eintracht Frankfurt has priced Marmoush at around £50M, given he has scored 14 goals and has 10 assists so far this term.

