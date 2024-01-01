Burnley closing deal for Forest defender Worrall

Tribal Football
Championship side Burnley are pushing to secure the signature of Joe Worrall this summer.

The Nottingham Forest squad player is surplus to requirements at the City Ground.

Per the BBC, he is set for a move to the Clarets, who were relegated to the Championship last season.

The 27-year-old played 226 times for Forest, but was on loan at Besiktas for half of last term.

There is a suggestion that he may be a replacement for Burnley defender Dara O'Shea.

The latter is being linked to Premier League sides Wolves and Brentford this summer.

