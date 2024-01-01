Newcastle chief Mitchell lays out Howe expectations

Newcastle United sporting director Paul Mitchell is ready to get to work with the football department.

Mitchell has come in to replace Dan Ashworth, who has since gone to Manchester United.

Mitchell, highly rated for his work at Southampton earlier in his career, is relishing working with manager Eddie Howe.

Asked about his relationship with Howe, he stated: "I think it is fair to say Eddie did his apprenticeship on the south coast, I did mine in Milton Keynes, but then did my university finishing school at Southampton.

“So Eddie was building what was a great job in Bournemouth while I was helping Southampton build their own project as well.

"So we know each other and were both raised in football through the south coast. We know each other and have a tremendous amount of respect. I see our philosophies being a natural collaboration.

"And it was something that was one of the motivations to come here. I think it's going to be tremendously successful if I am honest. You see Eddie's qualities, he is already impressive on the grass, you can see his player development CV. That fits nicely with my recruitment CV.

"We recognise a player that has performance potential but then you can extract that potential through great coaching and great technical sessions every single day. I think that collaborative approach brings together his strengths and mine. I can only see a positive outcome to that."