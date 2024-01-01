Newcastle chief Mitchell details Bunce role

Newcastle United sporting director Paul Mitchell has paid tribute to a new colleague.

Mitchell will be working alongside performance director James Bunce at Tyneside.

Advertisement Advertisement

He is ready to push ahead with the club’s plan to improve their squad over the next few years.

On Dunce’s role, Mitchell outlined the injury crisis of last season and how it must be prevented in the future.

He stated: "Something that has been well documented is injury prevention and the amount of injuries around the first team.

"It is something that Eddie wanted to address. The organization and ownership wanted to address. My job is to go and find the best in class.

"We need to put that (injury list) right. If we are to perform well we need to give our best players accessibility to the coach, the way we do that is by keeping them fit, healthy, resilient and robust. So our coach has a chance of winning on match day. James is an elite specialist in performance."