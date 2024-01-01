Newcastle boss Howe makes England decision

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is fully committed to the Magpies job.

Howe is high on the FA's shortlist for the England post, with the search now coming into sharp focus after the Nations League defeat to Greece at Wembley.

The loss is expected to have ruled out caretaker manager Lee Carsley, with the FA now stepping up their search.

Howe is favoured by many inside the FA, but the Telegraph says he is fully committed to Newcastle.

Should the FA approach Howe, he will reject the enquiry as he is fully focused on his future at St James' Park.