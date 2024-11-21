Newcastle chief Miller admits St James' Park exit discussed

Newcastle's chief operating officer, Brad Miller, admits the club are looking to move to a new stadium.

The Magpies have caused some controversy among the supporter base with the news that St. James’ Park may be in the past.

Speaking at the 'We Are United' event, Miller was alongside CEO Darren Eales, sporting director Paul Mitchell, and commercial chief Peter Silverstone.

Miller told a packed fanzone at STACK: "It is an absolute privilege to be able to be involved in such a massive project that means so much to so many people. I feel the weight of that responsibility of that, but I am not hindered by it.

"It is a once in a lifetime opportunity. So everything we are doing, do we invest and transform St James' as we see it today on site where we are? Or do we take that bold move and think about moving? We want to make sure it is a very robust process. So regardless of the outcome, I want to stand up in front of everybody through the process and say: 'This is why it is a logical decision'.

"With the long-term competitiveness in mind because as you have heard a lot it is all about revenue and PSR. We have to work hard to make sure everybody contributes to that to make sure we give as much money as possible to Paul (Mitchell) and the football side in order to remain competitive on the field. And so in terms of next steps. We are coming towards the end of the next stage, the briefing stage.

"There are a lot of risks and opportunities at St James'. We have take time to dig into those and make sure we've got the devil in the detail. In terms of the programme, how long it will take and what will it do for us in terms of revenue."

