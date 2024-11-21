Agent admits Jan exit option for Newcastle attacker Almiron

Newcastle United star Miguel Almiron's agent Daniel Campos admits that he may leave in the winter.

The Magpies did turn down offers from Major League Soccer and other clubs in the sumer.

But there is a chance that Almiron may be moved along, with any team able to sign him for £18 million.

Aside from the transfer fee, they would also have to pay Almiron's £60,000 per week wages.Per Chronicle Live, Campos said: "So, it looks like he has another two and a half years left on his contract with Newcastle United and that, unless some other club makes a significant offer, with commensurate wages, he will stay on Tyneside for a while yet."

On playing for historic Argentine club River Plate one day, Almiron said recently: "When I was a kid I watched all the games, I was a big fan because my father's family is Argentine.

“Whenever I can and when time allows, I watch the games with my family. I always wanted to play for River, it's one of my greatest dreams."

