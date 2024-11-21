Agent admits Jan exit option for Newcastle attacker Almiron
The Magpies did turn down offers from Major League Soccer and other clubs in the sumer.
But there is a chance that Almiron may be moved along, with any team able to sign him for £18 million.
Aside from the transfer fee, they would also have to pay Almiron's £60,000 per week wages.Per Chronicle Live, Campos said: "So, it looks like he has another two and a half years left on his contract with Newcastle United and that, unless some other club makes a significant offer, with commensurate wages, he will stay on Tyneside for a while yet."
On playing for historic Argentine club River Plate one day, Almiron said recently: "When I was a kid I watched all the games, I was a big fan because my father's family is Argentine.
“Whenever I can and when time allows, I watch the games with my family. I always wanted to play for River, it's one of my greatest dreams."
