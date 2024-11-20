Palace under pressure to sell Guehi to Newcastle after poor start to the season

Crystal Palace are under pressure to sell defender Marc Guehi after a disappointing start to the season as Newcastle United's interest grows.

Crystal Palace co-owner Steve Parish may be more likely to be open to selling Guehi to the likes of Newcastle after a failed summer bid.

This is according to the Daily Mirror's Simon Bird who spoke on The Bird's Eye View via The Everything is Black and White Podcast about how a deal could be made in the January transfer window.

"Newcastle knew who they wanted in the summer and it was Marc Guehi," Bird said. "Guehi would have come to Newcastle and presumably the personal terms were all arranged but Crystal Palace turned the deal down.

"Steve Parish lost his club £60m - he could have banked £60-odd million for Crystal Palace and the shareholders but the fact is he didn't. When you turn down a massive deal out of belligerence and trying to be too clever, I don't think it goes down too well with other shareholders.

"I wouldn't be surprised if Parish is under pressure to revive that deal and get the money for Guehi through the door. Palace haven't had a great start to the season, neither has Guehi - it might well be that there's some unsettlement there, and the player needs a fresh start.

"It's a deal that could potentially happen early (in January) because there's been so much background work done on it."

Bird also discussed how Newcastle’s efforts in the summer were planned as they scouted him for some time.

"I'm sure they'll be revisiting it," Bird says. "Transfer decisions are not done on a whim. You don't watch Marc Guehi for 10 games this season and now say 'he's no good, we don't want him.'

"He's in the system, they've scouted him, they know what he is about - he's an unbelievable character. He's an Eddie Howe and Newcastle squad character, he's humble, eloquent and he's serious about his job. He ticks all the boxes for Newcastle as a centre-half for the next five years."

