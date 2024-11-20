Tribal Football
Liverpool and Newcastle set to chase Brentford's Mbeumo this January

Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool and Newcastle United are among the teams that are set to battle it out for a Brentford star.

The two are both interested in signing Bryan Mbeumo, who is emerging as a hot Premier League property.

Mbeumo, who has created 18 chances and managed eight goals in 11 games this term, could soon follow Ivan Toney out of the club.

Per The Sun, Eddie Howe at Newcastle is a huge admirer and wants to spice up his forward line.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are always in the mix for new forwards, especially as Mohamed Salah may leave in the summer.

A move to Newcastle may be more appealing to Mbeumo, as he would be a guaranteed starter next to Alexander Isak.

 

