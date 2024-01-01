Liverpool great Barnes: Could Gordon fit in?

Liverpool great John Barnes has questioned their interest in Anthony Gordon.

The Newcastle United star was offered to Liverpool earlier in the summer window. But Barnes has questioned where the England winger would fit.

Barnes told mybettingsites.co.uk, “Gordon will be a good signing but you can't just keep signing players because you've got to keep them happy and if no one's going to leave why would we keep signing players. If Liverpool were to make signings I think with Arne Slot, Eze would probably be a better signing.

“Gordon under Klopp would have probably been a better signing because he's much more dynamic in terms of going forward than Eze. Whereas Eze is much better on the ball, coming short, getting the ball. You know, he's more technical than Gordon.

"Anthony Gordon yes he would be great but I don't think that we're necessarily looking for players in those positions unless players leave. So yeah, if you can get a good young English player. Yeah. Why not?”