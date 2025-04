Newcastle United have jumped into the battle for Genk teen Konstantinos Karetsas.

Just 17, Karetsas has already started and scored for Greece.

The Sun says Bayern Munich are eager to prise the teen away from Genk this summer.

However, Newcastle have also come forward and are plannng a move for Karetsas.

The youngster, who can play right across the attacking line, has a £35m buyout clause in his Genk deal.