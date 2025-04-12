Tribal Football
Most Read
Wolves striker Cunha sends assurances to Man Utd
Rothen: Mbappe a problem for Real Madrid; he's destabilised them
Chelsea see Garnacho as a major target this summer as Man Utd prepare huge clear out
Man Utd, Chelsea and Man City preparing bids as Delap's £30M release clause revealed

Arsenal readying bid for Newcastle star Gordon

Paul Vegas
Arsenal readying bid for Newcastle star Gordon
Arsenal readying bid for Newcastle star GordonAction Plus
Arsenal are ready to test Newcastle United's resolve over Anthony Gordon.

The Gunners are in the market for a new winger signing this summer and among the options being considered is England international Gordon, says the Athletic.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The England international has been with Newcastle since January 2023, and has since scored 22 goals and provided 23 assists in 98 competitive matches.

Furthermore, Arsenal is one of several clubs following Gordon - but whether the interest results in anything concrete remains to be seen.

The winger was linked with Liverpool last summer.

Mentions
Premier LeagueGordon AnthonyArsenalNewcastle UtdFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Cole urges Arsenal to choose Nigeria star over Isak
Arsenal make Bundesliga striker enquiry as they look for Isak alternative
Isak talks up Newcastle contract talks