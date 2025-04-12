Arsenal readying bid for Newcastle star Gordon

Arsenal are ready to test Newcastle United's resolve over Anthony Gordon.

The Gunners are in the market for a new winger signing this summer and among the options being considered is England international Gordon, says the Athletic.

Advertisement Advertisement

The England international has been with Newcastle since January 2023, and has since scored 22 goals and provided 23 assists in 98 competitive matches.

Furthermore, Arsenal is one of several clubs following Gordon - but whether the interest results in anything concrete remains to be seen.

The winger was linked with Liverpool last summer.