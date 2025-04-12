Spurs push Bayern Munich to rethink Tel option

Tottenham want to renegotiate the permanent option for on-loan Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel.

Tel joined Spurs on-loan in January to the end of this season, with a permanent option worth €55m.

Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg is reporting: "Tottenham Hotspur are happy with Mathys Tel and are considering a permanent move for, but no final decision has been made yet.

"Understand Spurs definitely want to renegotiate with FC Bayern and are not willing to activate the €50–55 million clause as a buy option."

Tel has scored two goals in ten matches for Spurs so far this season.