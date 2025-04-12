Tribal Football
Most Read
Wolves striker Cunha sends assurances to Man Utd
Rothen: Mbappe a problem for Real Madrid; he's destabilised them
Chelsea see Garnacho as a major target this summer as Man Utd prepare huge clear out
Man Utd, Chelsea and Man City preparing bids as Delap's £30M release clause revealed

Spurs push Bayern Munich to rethink Tel option

Paul Vegas
Spurs push Bayern Munich to rethink Tel option
Spurs push Bayern Munich to rethink Tel optionAction Plus
Tottenham want to renegotiate the permanent option for on-loan Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel.

Tel joined Spurs on-loan in January to the end of this season, with a permanent option worth €55m.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg is reporting: "Tottenham Hotspur are happy with Mathys Tel and are considering a permanent move for, but no final decision has been made yet. 

"Understand Spurs definitely want to renegotiate with FC Bayern and are not willing to activate the €50–55 million clause as a buy option."

Tel has scored two goals in ten matches for Spurs so far this season.

Mentions
Premier LeagueTel MathysTottenhamBayern MunichFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal, Spurs encouraged as Coman informs Bayern Munich of decision
Eintracht Frankfurt coach Toppmoller admits plans for Spurs loanee Tel
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool, Spurs join Tah battle; Man City target Reijnders; Real Madrid pressure Huijsen