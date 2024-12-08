Newcastle captain Guimaraes fumes: A mess!

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes slammed their performance after defeat at Brentford.

Guimaraes insists their defending wasn't good enough on the day.

"It's very disappointing. In the first half we had some good moments, but after the third goal we lost our way, we lost control," he told Premier League Productions.

"We have always been reactive, we need to concede a goal to score one ourselves. We never score first, we concede a lot of goals, this cannot happen. We have to find a way to be consistent.

"After we conceded the third goal, we became a mess, gave the ball away a lot, and we were punished. We have to turn things around. Last season we had one of the best defences in the league, now we concede a lot. It's about the whole team, we have to find a way not to concede."

