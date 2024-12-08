Frank "proud and pleased" after Brentford victory over Newcastle

Brentford boss Thomas Frank was delighted with his players after their 4-2 victory over Newcastle United.

Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa, Nathan Collins and Kevin Schade struck the goals for the Bees on Saturday.

“I’m just so proud and pleased that, at the end of a three-game week, we performed like we did today,” he said.

“I thought we played fantastically, it was a well-deserved win. Our physicality and intensity were very good.

“With a small squad, our players showed how fit and ready they are. We also scored some fantastic goals; our front players are on fire.

“It was a very good Saturday!”