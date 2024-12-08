Tribal Football
Most Read
IT'S OFF: Everton announce derby against Liverpool "postponed"
Vieira wary facing Torino despite bright Genoa start
Barcelona chief Deco: Roque doing what we expected at Betis
Real Madrid make new loan decision for Endrick

Frank "proud and pleased" after Brentford victory over Newcastle

Paul Vegas
Frank "proud and pleased" after Brentford victory over Newcastle
Frank "proud and pleased" after Brentford victory over NewcastleAction Plus
Brentford boss Thomas Frank was delighted with his players after their 4-2 victory over Newcastle United.

Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa, Nathan Collins and Kevin Schade struck the goals for the Bees on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“I’m just so proud and pleased that, at the end of a three-game week, we performed like we did today,” he said.

“I thought we played fantastically, it was a well-deserved win. Our physicality and intensity were very good.

“With a small squad, our players showed how fit and ready they are. We also scored some fantastic goals; our front players are on fire.

“It was a very good Saturday!”

Mentions
Premier LeagueBrentfordNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
Brentford boss Frank "very happy" after victory over Newcastle
Mbeumo strikes again as Brentford edge Newcastle in thriller
FA CUP 3RD RND DRAW: Arsenal host Man Utd in blockbuster; Tamworth land Spurs