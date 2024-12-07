Brentford boss Frank "very happy" after victory over Newcastle

Brentford boss Thomas Frank was left delighted with their 4-2 rout of Newcastle United on Saturday.

Bryan Mbeumo, Yoan Wissa, Nathan Collins and Kevin Schade struck for the Bees on the day.

Frank said afterwards: "Very happy, it was a great performance in many ways. The way we performed today physically and with quality against a very good Newcastle side, I am very proud of my players.

"We started well last season for 11 or 12 games, then injuries hit us hard. So we have tried to add layers, be more controlled and make more breakthroughs, playing more forward. We have showed we have a lot of good offensive players.

"(Yoann) Wissa, the way he links up and goes forward, and gets in behind the back line for tap ins. And Bryan Mbeumo today was unplayable. The way he holds the ball up and links play, like today to Kevin Schade (for the fourth goal) was very impressive.

"I would like to carry on this home form - some wins on the road would be welcome too.

"The players are growing, a lot of the players here for a while have taken another step up. It is a very good team, I hope the fans are happy."