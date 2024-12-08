Brentford captain Norgaard happy with victory over Newcastle: Goals and entertainment!

Brentford captain Christian Norgaard felt they produced a complete performance for their 4-2 win against Newcastle.

Norgaard impressed in midfield on the day for the Bees.

It feels like déjà vu,” Nørgaard smiled. “Every time we play here there’s a lot of goals and it’s entertaining.

“We played two good halves; maybe the minutes after our first two goals were not good enough.”

On his own performance, Nørgaard added: “I think it was one of my best games - it felt very natural and composed. I felt like I was in the right position a lot of times. To contribute with an assist is always good.”