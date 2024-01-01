Newcastle calm over Isak contract talks

Newcastle United are calm about Alexander Isak's contract situation.

ChronicleLive says Newcastle and Isak are keen to thrash out terms over a new deal.

And the club is comfortable with Isak's demands for a buyout clause to be included in the new arrangement.

Isak is contracted to Newcastle until 2028.

Toon boss Eddie Howe has stated: "He's one (of Newcastle's most important players) of, for sure.

"I don't think there is just one, I think there's always a group that are really important to the team and when they play well, the team plays better. Alex is certainly one of those players, he has all the qualities that we need. But ultimately we need to get him absolutely at his best because when he is, he's a game-changer."