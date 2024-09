Everton are eyeing Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Everton boss Sean Dyche sees Pope as a replacement for Jordan Pickford.

The Sun says Dyche has lost confidence in the England international, who again conceded three times in defeat at Aston Villa yesterday.

Joao Virginia or Asmir Begovic could be called up by Dyche for Pickford in the coming games.

And in January, he plans to move for Pope, having worked with the England keeper at Burnley.