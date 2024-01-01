DONE DEAL: Newcastle winger Diallo joins Bordeaux

Tribal Football
Forward Amadou Diallo has now joined French outfit FC Girondins de Bordeaux on a permanent basis from Newcastle United.

The 21-year-old joined the Magpies in October 2022 and made his Premier League debut for Eddie Howe's in a 4-1 win against Chelsea at St. James' Park in November 2023 but failed to establish himself as a first team prospect.

His contract has now expired at St. James' Park as he moves to Bordeaux who play in the Championnat National 2, the fourth tier of French football, following the club's administrative double relegation at the end of last season. 

The French side filed for bankruptcy and abandoned their professional status, which they had held since 1937. Bordeaux have won the French title six times, most recently in 2009 and will now look to build the club back up from the bottom of the pyramid. 

