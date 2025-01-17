Newcastle boss Howe: We couldn't regard Isak highly enough

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is delighted with the form of Alexander Isak.

Howe was speaking ahead of tomorrow's clash with Bournemouth.

He said, "I think from our viewpoint we could not regard Alex highly enough, his contribution this season has been immense especially recently.

"I think, I do not want to change the rhythm he's in and it's about for both the team and for Alex it's about not thinking too deeply and going into games with a good frame of mind, enjoying your football and trying to carry on the form that he's in."

"Everything off of the pitch will naturally fall into place with what he does on it. I'm sure there are lots of positive things in the future for him but at the moment I want him to concentrate on scoring."