Hurzeler says Brighton must be "patient" after Milner suffers setback

Huerzeler says Brighton must be "patient" after Milner suffers injury setback
Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has discussed James Milner's injury setback, which could leave him on the sidelines for a number of weeks.

The Premier League veteran, who turns 39 in January, will not be involved in the club’s trip to Newcastle United this weekend after picking up a minor injury before the international break. 

Hurzeler said, “He had a small setback. It's not that positive as it was before the international break. 

“We have to be patient. It's not a thing that will be solved in one or two weeks. It will take several weeks. 

“We can't give a clear schedule when he will be back, but before the break we were more positive, I can be honest about that." 

