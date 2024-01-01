Hurzeler on first time facing Newcastle boss Howe: I'm really looking forward to competing against him

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler says he is excited to face Eddie Howe's Newcastle United side this weekend.

Hurzeler spoke in his Brighton press conference about Howe and how the two have never met before in the Premier League.

“Unfortunately, not but of course he's a great coach. He's already been a Premier League coach for a long time and been quite successful. That's why I have a big respect for him. I'm really looking forward to competing against him. I know it will be tough there because Newcastle is a team which plays quite intensely.

“The stadium, what I heard is one of the best atmospheres in the Premier League. So we are really looking forward to it and I have a huge respect for Eddie Howe and his team.”

The German coach was also questioned if he had ever been to Newcastle and what he will be focusing on ahead of this weekend’s clash.

“I haven't been, no, but I'm really looking forward to it. I hear now all the time it's one of the best atmospheres in the Premier League. After the Amex though, I think St James’ is the second best. So we are really looking forward to going there. It will be a big challenge for sure. It will be intense.

“It's important to have a cool head there, it will be emotional and I think emotions are important for a football game, but in the most important moments, you have to stay calm and you have to think rationally without emotions. That's why it will be a mix between having a cool head and an emotional head. Trusting the player’s own quality, trusting the process, focussing on the things you can control, focus on the small things. Then you will gain your self-confidence. That will be the challenge for the Newcastle game.

“It will be a fight, you have to work for the game. You have to work for the momentum and you work for it by winning duels. You have to go into the duels and you have to win them. You have to be ruthless. Then when you win the duels, you can gain self-confidence and then you will get the momentum and then also the quality. from us.

“You might be shining if you have the confidence and can play football, but before that it’s working, working, working, fighting, fighting, fighting.”