Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City players urged to fund Sir Alex's Man Utd salary
Man Utd chief Blanc in Zidane contact
AGREED? Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold reaches deal with Real Madrid
Man Utd could break unwanted record this weekend

Miley returns to full-scale training at Newcastle

Miley returns to full-scale training at Newcastle
Miley returns to full-scale training at NewcastleAction Plus
Young talent Lewis Miley has given his team a huge boost ahead of the Premier League’s return.

The midfielder has handed Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe a selection bonus as they prepare to play Brighton at the weekend.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 18-year-old is back in full training, having not played for the club since March when he sustained a metatarsal injury.

An official United injury bulletin read: "Aside from Bruno Guimarães and Miguel Almirón, who featured for Brazil and Paraguay respectively in the early hours of Wednesday morning, most of head coach Howe's charges - including young midfielder Lewis Miley, who is continuing his rehabilitation from injury - were back on Tyneside and out on the training pitch in midweek."

While Howe has the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and Sandro Tonali when all players are fit and available, Miley was huge for the club last season.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMiley LewisNewcastle UtdBrighton
Related Articles
Hurzeler says Brighton must be "patient" after Milner suffers setback
Hurzeler on first time facing Newcastle boss Howe: I'm really looking forward to competing against him
Hurzeler discusses March's Brighton return and Ayari's fantastic goal for Sweden