Miley returns to full-scale training at Newcastle

Young talent Lewis Miley has given his team a huge boost ahead of the Premier League’s return.

The midfielder has handed Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe a selection bonus as they prepare to play Brighton at the weekend.

The 18-year-old is back in full training, having not played for the club since March when he sustained a metatarsal injury.

An official United injury bulletin read: "Aside from Bruno Guimarães and Miguel Almirón, who featured for Brazil and Paraguay respectively in the early hours of Wednesday morning, most of head coach Howe's charges - including young midfielder Lewis Miley, who is continuing his rehabilitation from injury - were back on Tyneside and out on the training pitch in midweek."

While Howe has the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and Sandro Tonali when all players are fit and available, Miley was huge for the club last season.