Newcastle boss Howe: Tonali in good place

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says Sandro Tonali is itching for a playing return.

The midfielder's 10-month betting ban will end next month with the early rounds of the new Premier League season underway.

Howe said, “I think he’s in a good place. I think he’s come back fit.

“I see a slight difference in Sandy now because he knows he’s close (to returning), and for a player knowing they’re not going to be picked for 10 months, that is very tough mentally to have that edge to your game.

“His edge is there now because he knows it is around the corner. He will miss the start, but he’s a massive player for us.”