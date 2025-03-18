Newcastle's Howe nominated for Freedom of City after historic EFL Cup victory

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has been nominated for Freedom of City after the club's EFL Cup win over Liverpool last week.

The Leader of Newcastle City Council Karen Kilgour has submitted a nomination to bestow Howe with what is the city’s highest honour after he clinched the club’s first domestic trophy success in 70 years at Wembley Stadium. Kilgour spoke about Howe’s success and what it means to generations of football fans who have never seen their club win a trophy.

“What Eddie has achieved during his time at Newcastle United is nothing short of extraordinary and I’m delighted to nominate him for Freedom of the City.

“Newcastle United is part of the fabric of our city with the fortunes of the club playing a huge part in the lives of supporters in Newcastle and across the world, myself included.

“Generations of supporters have never seen their beloved club lift a domestic trophy, and under his leadership we all now have treasured memories of a truly unforgettable day.

“More than winning the Carabao Cup, he steadied the ship following his arrival and steered Newcastle towards a brighter future. The disappointment of 2023’s final didn’t fester, it simply galvanised him and his team, the players, and supporters to push to go further.

“Throughout his tenure he has handled himself with grace and dignity, being modest in success and measured in the face of any challenges.

“He will forever be a hero to our city and I’m incredibly proud to do my bit to recognise his accomplishments.”

Howe has already been awarded the Freedom of the Borough in 2019 for his key role in the Bournemouth’s rise to the Premier League in the past. The council's "highest mark of esteem" was granted after he took the Cherries from League Two to England’s top division where they still remain.

The Newcastle boss would join other notable Magpies figures in the receiving the recognition, including Alan Shearer, Sir Bobby Robson and Shaka Hislop who led the club to success much like Howe who will be hailed as a hero by fans for years to come.