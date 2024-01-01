Newcastle boss Howe speaks on Tonali return, Hall's development and Gordon's England performances

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has spoken about how some of his star players have performed over the international break.

Newcastle have had players represent countries from across the world over the break and Howe has been impressed by a few who have caught his eye.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sandro Tonali was fantastic for Italy as they ripped apart France and Israel to top their group. Howe had a lot of praise for his midfielder.

"I was pleased to see him play. He has performed well - those games would have done him the world of good.

"It's the first few steps for him, we are delighted he is available for us. Sandro has that flair and ability to make the difference. He is a player we absolutely love."

Lewis Hall also recorded two assists for England Under-21s this week and Howe is in awe of his development.

"I'm really pleased with his development since he has been with us - he is growing in confidence all the time.

"We're very happy that he has gone away and had his first start for England Under-21s. Lewis is building in confidence all the time - you can see that from his early displays this season. He is playing with confidence."

Anthony Gordon had two impressive games for England over the break which Howe says will boost his confidence ahead of the weekend clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"Anthony is in a great place after the two England games. I thought he played really well.

"I know how proud he is to play for his country, so those two games would have meant a lot to him. He has come back in a great place."