Newcastle announce Tonali return date after 10 month ban

Newcastle United have stated that Sandro Tonali will be available again from the 28th August following a 10-month ban for breaching betting rules last season.

After the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) sanctioned the 24-year-old in October 2023 for breaching betting rules the club have now announced when he can return.

The Italian midfielder has only played 12 times for the Magpies since he joined the club from AC Milan in July 2023 for £55M.

"The club has received formal confirmation from the Federazione Italiana Guioco Calico (FIGC) that the player's sporting sanction will run up to and including Tuesday, 27th August.”

This means the midfielder could be ready to start against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday 1st September after a long break on the sidelines.

Eddie Howe spoke on the subject recently.

"His edge is there now because he knows it is around the corner.”

He will miss the start (of the season) but he’s a massive player for us."

Tonali will miss the start of the season but should play a huge part for the club as they look to gain European qualification this season.