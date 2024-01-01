Martin Dubravka desperate to hold talks with Eddie Howe over his Newcastle future

After the club signed two new goalkeepers Dubravka is unsure on his future.

After Newcastle signed goalkeepers Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy, the Slovakian keeper is keen to discuss his future with manager Eddie Howe.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Newcastle number one has been focusing on the Euros with Slovakia but now his side are out the keeper is clearly worried about his position in the Magpies setup.

Speaking out about the situation he said:

‘I have no idea. I have seen they are talking with other goalkeepers. I need to speak with the manager first. What is the plan for me? What is my future? I don’t know if they want me to stay or not. It is difficult for me, because I have been focussed on my job with the national team.’

Dubravka already suffered heartbreak when Slovakia were knocked out by England and now he faces been slowly removed from a Newcastle squad packed full of goalkeeping talent.