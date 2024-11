Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has welcomed Sven Botman back to training.

The Dutch defender has hit the training pitch after undergoing knee surgery last season.

Howe expected Botman to be available over the New Year.

He said, "We hope Sven can begin light training in the next few weeks.

"If we see him before the end of the year, that would be a bonus. We are probably looking at more like January."