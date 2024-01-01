Newcastle boss Howe: Schar caught up in well-managed situation

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe insists Fabian Schar was set up for his red card in yesterday's win against Southampton.

Schar clashed with Ben Brereton-Diaz before the Saints striker went down theatrically.

Howe said: "I think it's really harsh on Fabby, although I think we all know that you can't give the referee the possibility to even give the red card.

"It looks like he has been caught by a well-managed situation. It's something we'll learn from."

Howe added: "In a strange way for us, the red card was a turning point negatively in terms of control, but a turning point in terms of getting the crowd in the game. They felt an injustice. Without that support it's probably a different result."