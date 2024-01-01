Howe happy with Newcastle unity after brawl in victory over Southampton

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was happy seeing his players fight for his eachother in victory over Southampton.

Dan Burns sparked a halftime brawl with the Newcastle defender furious over Ben Brereton-Diaz's antics which saw Fabian Schar sent off.

Advertisement Advertisement

Howe later told Chronicle Live: "We have to grab that sentiment (siege mentality) because the season we finished fourth we had that running through us. We were written off, we were criticised - you name it. There was a lot of stuff thrown at us.

"Then when you get plaudits when you are successful it's dangerous sometimes. You want to feel like you are fighting against the odds. Now I will take that mindset from today against Southampton because we were against the odds. We were fighting to get something from the game."

On the red card, Howe said: "Contact was minimal. It was a harsh sending off, but we’ll learn from it. I think it’s really harsh on Fabby. Although I think we all know that you can’t give the referee the possibility to even give the red card.

"It’s something we’ll learn from, I think our disciplinary record has been good for a long period of time, so I don’t think that’s something that’s in our game."