Newcastle jump into battle for Hertha superkid Maza

Ansser Sadiq
Newcastle United are among a host of Premier League clubs assessing Ibrahim Maza.

The youngster from Hertha Berlin is attracting a lot of interest from top European teams, per Sky Germany.

The Magpies, Manchester United, West Ham, Wolves, Brentford and Southampton are all after him.

While the player does not have any release clause in his contract, he is attainable.

The report adds that Maza could be signed for a fee of around €10-20 million in the summer.

The 18-year-old is a German youth international and has been ever present for Hertha in the Bundesliga this term.

 

