Ansser Sadiq
Lee believes Newcastle's excellent recruitment has helped England selection
Newcastle United’s major investment in young players is paying off for the club this season. 

The Magpies spent big money on Anthony Gordon, Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento recently. 

Many fans were questioning why established stars were not brought in instead. 

However, club legend Rob Lee believes the trio are proving value for money, as all three were involved in England’s 5-0 win over Ireland. 

Lee told Chronicle Live: "I can't believe it was 27 years (last time three Newcastle players were involved in an England line-up), wow. But that sort of era we had quite a few in and around the England squad. 

"To have three players starting from any club though is excellent - and it shows how far Newcastle have come in a short space of time. 

"Anthony Gordon, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall, you have to remember they are young guys still. I think we expect so much from them because of the fees as it's millions and millions now, the expectation is there and people expect them to go straight in and do well." 

