Newcastle boss Howe on Man City draw: We're happy

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe was happy after their 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

Josko Gvardiol had City ahead before Anthony Gordon converted a penalty for the draw.

Howe later said, "We are happy, especially after last week. That was a good display, that was us playing our way, brave. It was two teams going right at each other for probably 70 minutes. Last 20 minutes they were stronger than us and we had to defend really well to maintain the point.

"We got into really good crossing areas and I was really pleased with how we were off the ball and how we attacked the game. I can't ask for much more than that, the lads gave everything."

On Gordon playing up front, he continued: "I've said he is capable of doing the role. The highlight for me today was his energy and his running. He led the line really well and really pleased that he got his goal. Well deserved."

On Sandro Tonali's performance, Howe also said: "It's probably our strongest position in terms of choice. Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff we rate really highly. Tonali would be right up there with one of our best performers today. He suffered a bit of cramp today but that is natural with the amount of time out that he has had.

"It's difficult to define how people react in certain situations. There is always going to be a lift here, especially against the opponent. There's a fear factor, you know you have to perform well or it could be very difficult. The challenge for us is to find that consistency and that's what we are working towards."