Newcastle boss Howe: Palace draw strange

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe branded their 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace "strange".

After forcing a Palace own goal, Newcastle were pegged back by an injury-time equaliser from Daniel Munoz.

Advertisement Advertisement

Howe later said: “It was a strange game. We didn’t have any goalmouth action, but I felt we were good in the game. I felt we nullified them pretty well. In the main, I think we controlled it pretty well.

“It’s really gutting to concede the goal at the end. I felt like we’d weathered the storm and would see the game out. We defended crosses well, but one moment cost us today. In two games, we’ve let a lot of points slip.”

On Dan Burn, he added: “Dan’s been nursing an ankle problem for the last few weeks. It’s a gigantic performance from him, all things considered. I don’t think he deserved that goal today.”