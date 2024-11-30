Crystal Palace defender Chalobah pleased with fight-back for Newcastle draw

Crystal Palace defender Trevoh Chalobah says they deserved their draw with Newcastle United.

Daniel Munoz rescued a point for Palace with a 94th minute equaliser.

“It was a good way to finish the game,” Chalobah told Premier League Productions.

“Obviously, going 1-0 down is not easy in the Premier League against a good side, but we managed to get a point. Every point for us now is crucial, so we take that and go into the next game.

“(The manager said) just to continue to press them, to push forward. They're a team that runs a lot of zones, so we just wanted to put more pressure on. As you said, we missed a few chances in the first-half.

“We just had to stay in the game and have the resilience to come back in.”

On Guéhi’s own-goal, Chalobah said: “That one's a difficult one. Obviously, the ball got fired in really fast, and as a defender, there's nothing you can do when you've got to react so quickly. But the main thing is we got the point in, and we're going for the next.”