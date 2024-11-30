Tribal Football
Most Read
Monza coach Nesta knows fans desperate for derby win against Como
Man Utd starlet Obi-Martin signs first professional contract
Why facing Liverpool is a double edged sword for Guardiola's Man City side
Man Utd make contract decision for Eriksen

Crystal Palace defender Chalobah pleased with fight-back for Newcastle draw

Paul Vegas
Crystal Palace defender Chalobah pleased with fight-back for Newcastle draw
Crystal Palace defender Chalobah pleased with fight-back for Newcastle drawAction Plus
Crystal Palace defender Trevoh Chalobah says they deserved their draw with Newcastle United.

Daniel Munoz rescued a point for Palace with a 94th minute equaliser.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“It was a good way to finish the game,” Chalobah told Premier League Productions.

“Obviously, going 1-0 down is not easy in the Premier League against a good side, but we managed to get a point. Every point for us now is crucial, so we take that and go into the next game.

“(The manager said) just to continue to press them, to push forward. They're a team that runs a lot of zones, so we just wanted to put more pressure on. As you said, we missed a few chances in the first-half.

“We just had to stay in the game and have the resilience to come back in.”

On Guéhi’s own-goal, Chalobah said: “That one's a difficult one. Obviously, the ball got fired in really fast, and as a defender, there's nothing you can do when you've got to react so quickly. But the main thing is we got the point in, and we're going for the next.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueChalobah TrevohCrystal PalaceNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
Palace defender Lacroix: We showed our character in Newcastle draw
Glasner relieved as Palace draw with Newcastle
Crystal Palace leave it late to grab draw against Newcastle