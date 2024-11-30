Glasner relieved as Palace draw with Newcastle

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner admitted relief after their 1-1 draw with Newcastle.

Daniel Munoz rescued a point for Palace with a 94th minute equaliser.

Glasner told Palace TV: “We all feel the same. On the one side of course we are really happy and pleased with scoring the equaliser in the 95th minute, but the feeling is that we would have deserved more.

“When we see the game, having 16-1 shots over the whole game, keeping Newcastle on one shot and creating so many really good chances for scoring goals, it feels like we would have deserved a win.

“But at the end, yes, it was a very important goal, a very important equaliser, a very important point, and I think today, especially all the players and all the fans here at Selhurst deserved this celebration right at the end.

“I felt just happy for everyone, for the players, because when you're outside, you watch the game and sometimes you think: ‘come on, how can this happen?’ (With us) really being in balance, being very, very stable in defending and creating chances and not scoring from it, and it just feels sometimes…

“I think maybe we can't play better in creating five, six clear chances to score goals, and keeping them on one shot, but you're 1-0 down. Sometimes I look to the screen and I thought: ‘come on, what's going on here?’

“And then having this release with the goal was really a great feeling, and that's why we all love football. I'm really pleased, and it's the character of this team that we always keep going, playing forward, because it was mentally a really tough game, missing so many chances and being 1-0 down, and always believing we can score the equaliser – so big credit to the players, and big credit to our fans who supported us until the end of the game.

“These emotions you can't buy, you have to deserve, and I think everyone here today – maybe not the Newcastle supporters! – but everyone else deserved these emotions today, and goes home now and enjoys Saturday evening.

“I personally don't enjoy this evening, because I think we played fantastic, and now it's (time to) recharge all the batteries and then go into Ipswich and take the three points there.”