Palace defender Lacroix: We showed our character in Newcastle draw

Crystal Palace defender Max Lacroix insists they deserved their 1-1 draw with Newcastle.

Daniel Munoz rescued a point for Palace with a 94th minute equaliser.

Advertisement Advertisement

Lacroix revealed: “I think we deserved it, because if you look at the game, we had many chances, even with the one with Muñoz.

“At half-time, he was a little bit angry because he didn't score, and we said: ‘OK, we are together, we have this mentality, you’re going to score.’ We conceded one goal, which was a little unlucky, I want to say, but in the last minute, we scored. We are happy for him.

“I think, in this team, we have a good mentality, good character, and we are really happy with this point. I think we could have had more.”