Tribal Football
Most Read
Monza coach Nesta knows fans desperate for derby win against Como
Man Utd starlet Obi-Martin signs first professional contract
Why facing Liverpool is a double edged sword for Guardiola's Man City side
Man Utd make contract decision for Eriksen

Palace defender Lacroix: We showed our character in Newcastle draw

Paul Vegas
Palace defender Lacroix: We showed our character in Newcastle draw
Palace defender Lacroix: We showed our character in Newcastle drawTribalfootball
Crystal Palace defender Max Lacroix insists they deserved their 1-1 draw with Newcastle.

Daniel Munoz rescued a point for Palace with a 94th minute equaliser.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Lacroix revealed: “I think we deserved it, because if you look at the game, we had many chances, even with the one with Muñoz.

“At half-time, he was a little bit angry because he didn't score, and we said: ‘OK, we are together, we have this mentality, you’re going to score.’ We conceded one goal, which was a little unlucky, I want to say, but in the last minute, we scored. We are happy for him.

“I think, in this team, we have a good mentality, good character, and we are really happy with this point. I think we could have had more.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueLacroix MaxenceCrystal PalaceNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
Glasner relieved as Palace draw with Newcastle
Crystal Palace leave it late to grab draw against Newcastle
Newcastle eyeing AC Milan defender Thiaw