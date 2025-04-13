Newcastle boss Howe 'on the mend'

Newcastle United are confident Eddie Howe is on the mend.

The Toon manager has spent the weekend in hospital after falling ill early last week.

Howe will miss today's clash with Manchester United and there's no news for now about when he will next take training. Newcastle meet Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

The Mirror says Howe is now recovering, though the club won't force the issue and will insist he take his time to recover.

Toon No2 Jason Tindall will be in charge today and said: "He's probably got a live feed there now, his attention to detail - he's top, and that's why he's one of the best managers that's out there."