Howe pulls out of Newcastle presser

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has pulled out of today's media conference to preview their clash with Manchester United.

Howe misses the presser after falling ill. Assistant manager Jason Tindall stepped in.

Newcastle announced this morning: "Due to illness, please note that Jason Tindall will take this morning's pre-match press conference as a replacement for Eddie Howe."

Newcaste host United on Sunday at St James' Park seeking a win to maintain their push for a top four finish.

Tindall said: "He's been really poorly. Bed-ridden. We've been in daily contact but it’s not affected any of the preparations.

"Still got a few days and hopefully he’ll be back for weekend."