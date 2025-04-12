Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admitted to hospital

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has been admitted to hospital after "feeling unwell for a number of days", the club have said.

The 47-year-old was taken to hospital on Friday evening and will miss their Premier League match against Manchester United on Sunday.

"The Magpies' head coach was admitted to hospital late on Friday evening having felt unwell for a number of days," a statement from the club read.

"Medical staff kept Eddie in hospital overnight for further tests, which are ongoing.

"He is conscious and talking with his family, and is continuing to receive expert medical care.

"Everyone at Newcastle United extends their best wishes to Eddie for a speedy recovery, and further updates will follow in due course.

"Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will lead the team at St. James' Park on Sunday, supported by the club's first team staff."

Assistant Jason Tindall and coach Graeme Jones will take charge against the Red Devils in a vital game for Newcastle's hopes of Champions League football next season.

Newcastle are seventh in the Premier League table but would climb to third should they win their two games in hand.

A top-five finish will be enough to qualify for next season's Champions League thanks to the strong performance of English sides in European competition securing one extra place.