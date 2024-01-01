Man City boss Guardiola frustrated after Newcastle draw

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admitted frustration after their 1-1 draw at Newcastle United in Saturday's early kickoff.

Josko Gvardiol had City ahead before Anthony Gordon converted a penalty for the draw.

Guardiola later said: "They had moments in first ten minutes and after their goal, but in general we played really good.

"We made bad decisions at the last minute to make it 2-0. It is always difficult here with their physicality and they defend so deep. We had chances but (Nick) Pope was brilliant so we take the point.

"When we scored we played better. We make a mistake and after they play better. But then we take the game again and had chances to win it."

On Mateo Kovacic and Rico Lewis in midfield, he added: "Mateo was brilliant, Rico too. Bernardo played there. Really good."