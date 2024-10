Liverpool are watching Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush.

Welt Am Sonntag says Liverpool are following the Egyptian striker this season.

Marmoush has been a long-term target for the Reds.

This summer there were rumours that Tottenham and Newcastle were chasing the 25-year-old striker.

On Sunday, Marmoush took centre stage when, with two scores and an assist, he was the architect behind Frankfurt's 3-3 draw at home against Bayern Munich.