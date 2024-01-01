Tribal Football
Newcastle boss Howe makes clear England stand
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe insists his focus is on club, not country.

Howe has been linked with the England job after Gareth Southgate's departure.

But he told ChronicleLive: "I have just been working every hour to make sure we are ready for next season. We are having discussions every day, several times a day to try to move the squad forward and make sure we are ready for what is a very tough Premier League season.

"But I can't give you false news, we are working towards that and everyone wants the same end point, let''s see what happens."

Asked if the FA have been in contact, Howe added: "No." 

