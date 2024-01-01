Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP
Modric proud as Real Madrid captaincy confirmed
Chelsea raise goalkeeper swap with Real Madrid
René Meulensteen exclusive: Man Utd and Ten Hag? Nothing adds up...

Hall, Kelly insist Newcastle players want Howe to stay

Hall, Kelly insist Newcastle players want Howe to stay
Hall, Kelly insist Newcastle players want Howe to stay
Hall, Kelly insist Newcastle players want Howe to stayAction Plus
Newcastle United's players are eager to see manager Eddie Howe stay.

Howe is being linked with the England job after Gareth Southgate stepped down last week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Lewis Hall told ChronicleLive: "I speak on behalf of all the players.

"He's an amazing manager and, if anything, it speaks highly of him that there's a lot of speculation around him. It shows his quality and how much people think of him as a manager.

"Everyone is desperate for him to stay and be our manager. At the end of the day, the decision is down to him, but we're all really happy that he's here and we know he's dedicated to Newcastle."

Fellow defender Lloyd Kelly, who worked with Howe at Bournemouth, also said: "Everyone involved in the club knows how special the gaffer is to them and the direction the club wants to go and he's a massive part of that.

"I don't think all the noise and speculation is going to affect that.

"Everyone involved, including the coaching staff, has got a big focus towards the start of the season and everything else is in the background. I don't think all the noise is going to affect anything in the short-term. Everyone's focus is where it needs to be."

Mentions
Premier LeagueHowe EddieHall LewisKelly LloydNewcastle UtdFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Newcastle boss Howe: Premier League forced Minteh and Anderson sales
Howe pledges Newcastle commitment amid England rumours
Staveley labels Newcastle's Howe and Tindall as "world class" after leaving the club