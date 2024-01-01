Hall, Kelly insist Newcastle players want Howe to stay

Newcastle United's players are eager to see manager Eddie Howe stay.

Howe is being linked with the England job after Gareth Southgate stepped down last week.

Lewis Hall told ChronicleLive: "I speak on behalf of all the players.

"He's an amazing manager and, if anything, it speaks highly of him that there's a lot of speculation around him. It shows his quality and how much people think of him as a manager.

"Everyone is desperate for him to stay and be our manager. At the end of the day, the decision is down to him, but we're all really happy that he's here and we know he's dedicated to Newcastle."

Fellow defender Lloyd Kelly, who worked with Howe at Bournemouth, also said: "Everyone involved in the club knows how special the gaffer is to them and the direction the club wants to go and he's a massive part of that.

"I don't think all the noise and speculation is going to affect that.

"Everyone involved, including the coaching staff, has got a big focus towards the start of the season and everything else is in the background. I don't think all the noise is going to affect anything in the short-term. Everyone's focus is where it needs to be."