Howe reveals Newcastle transfer summit after victory over Hull

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has revealed positive transfer talks after their preseason friendly win against Hull City.

Howe has discussed plans with new recruitment chiefs Paul Mitchell and James Bunce.

He told ChronicleLive: "It is not about having a final say it is about collaboration.

"We have had positive talks and we are trying to bring the right players to the football club. But it is never about one person's decision.

"And neither should it be. It is about a group of people coming together and making the right decisions all for the benefit of the football club.

"I don't think that disruption is the right word. I am at the end point of recruitment work.

"Of course I am busy coaching the team and towards the end of collating information where I will have my input. There is a lot going on throughout the year in terms of trying to bring players in."