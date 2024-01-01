Newcastle seek Howe clear-the-air meeting

Newcastle United are attempting to clear the air with manager Eddie Howe this week.

The Magpies head coach spoke about whether he was being backed by the club’s hierarchy.

Howe stated that he was happy to stay at Newcastle, but only if everyone was on the same page moving forward.

Howe’s key allies Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi are now gone from the club.

Per The Sun, he will now hold talks with the decision makers at the club, including CEO Darren Eales.

Howe, who was previously at Bournemouth, is seen as a candidate for the England job.