Newcastle boss Howe lays out Sanusi plans

Newcastle United youngster Trevan Sanusi may be staying at the club after all.

The 17-year-old had been expecting to move on loan for regular first team football.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, manager Eddie Howe believes that Sanusi needs to train more than play at this stage of his development.

"Personally I think it's too early to loan him," Howe told reporters.

"The biggest thing we have to do is to develop his talent and to keep improving his game - but also develop him psychically.

"I thought he did well tonight. I think he's got bits to learn, of course, for someone his age. Tactically he's got things to improve.

“We've got to build him up physically to protect him and to make sure he's robust enough to deal with the rigors of the Premier League. But he's left a positive impression on us and I'm really pleased with him."