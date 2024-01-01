Howe willing to fight to keep Gordon at Newcastle

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has warned that the club will not give up Anthony Gordon easily.

The winger is still being linked with a late move to Premier League rivals Liverpool.

While Howe acknowledges that Gordon wanted the move, he is adamant the Magpies will hold onto the winger.

On Gordon, Howe said: “His mind is on Newcastle, He has been exceptional, focused on his work, fitness, everything to do with this football club. No distractions.”

He then added on Kieran Trippier: “I see him as a huge part of the team and the squad going forward but as I said earlier, there’ll always be – while we’re in the moment of financial fair play still affecting the club – there’ll always be the possibility that anyone could leave.

"So I won’t talk about individual players but naturally, with incomings there will be outgoings as well.

“What I mean by that, I don’t mean literally everyone has a 'For Sale' sign on their head. We are still in a position where Financial Fair Play will affect our decision making. No, we want to keep our best players, and we will fight tooth and nail to do that.

"That doesn’t mean there won’t be outgoings of certain players, because there has to be from our side. I don’t think Kieran is openly looking to leave. He has been very good in training this week and came back with an ambition to fight for his place, like every player does when he comes back for pre-season, fully committed.”